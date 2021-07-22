SVB Leerink Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,947,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 781.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $245,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $201,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

