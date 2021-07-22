Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has SEK 99 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 96.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SVNLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

