Swap Tops 1-Day Volume of $73.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $320,924.24 and $73.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00104100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00141110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.83 or 1.00157655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,628,196 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.