Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $28.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.