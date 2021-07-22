Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. Syrah Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in China, Europe, India, other Asian countries, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Vidalia. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

