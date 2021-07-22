Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. Syrah Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
About Syrah Resources
