Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Sysmex stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.21.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $879.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysmex will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

