T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,278,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 577,400 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 7.9% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $160,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.11. 47,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.