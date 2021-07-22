Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $361,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.