Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

