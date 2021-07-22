Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Up 7.7%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares were up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 154,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TALS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

