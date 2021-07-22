Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,004 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

