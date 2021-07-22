TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.94. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 76,494 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.52.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

