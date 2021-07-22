Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMHC opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

