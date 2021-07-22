TD Securities Upgrades Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) to “Buy”

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.00.

Martinrea International stock remained flat at $C$12.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 179,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,736. The company has a market capitalization of C$996.59 million and a PE ratio of -56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$8.98 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.14.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5499998 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

