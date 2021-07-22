TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TTDKY stock opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.76. TDK has a 12-month low of $99.55 and a 12-month high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that TDK will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.