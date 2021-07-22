Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.03. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.