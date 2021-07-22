Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ERIC. Argus downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

