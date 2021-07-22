Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -159.70 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tenable by 2.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

