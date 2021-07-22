Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,609. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

