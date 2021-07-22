Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.23-5.73 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.
THC stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 76,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,219. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
