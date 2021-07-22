Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.23-5.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 76,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,219. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.