TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $3 Million Position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.48% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 107,542 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,196,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after buying an additional 807,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 982,749 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VSPR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,775. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

