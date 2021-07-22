TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $2.95 Million in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 296,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $12,470,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,251,000. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of GPAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.