TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $8.06 Million Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 2.23% of GX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXGX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GXGX traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 882,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. GX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.62.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on GX Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

