TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMGCU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,704. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.