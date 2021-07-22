TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $3.48 Million Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 353,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Population Health Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIC. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth about $245,000.

PHIC stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,769. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

