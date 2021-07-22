TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 549,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.05% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000.

JCIC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,530. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

