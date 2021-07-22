Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $302,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $534.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Ontrak by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.