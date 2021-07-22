Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 799,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,176. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.14.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

