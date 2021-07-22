Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Raymond James

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.69.

TXN stock opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

