The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Down to $28.98

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $28.39. The Aaron’s shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 341 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.30.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.