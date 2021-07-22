The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

