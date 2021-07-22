The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.