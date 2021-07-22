The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

