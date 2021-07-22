The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $1,466.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,215.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,019.22. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $652.10 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

