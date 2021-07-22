The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-22.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.56. The Boston Beer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.000-$22.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,215.00.

SAM stock traded up $17.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $947.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,246. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $653.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,019.22.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

