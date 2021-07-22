The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.000-$22.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,215.00.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM traded up $17.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $947.54. The company had a trading volume of 454,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,019.22. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $653.06 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.