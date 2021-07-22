The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $48.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

