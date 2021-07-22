The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €650.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €573.27 ($674.44).

