The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 4,800” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,515.83 ($59.00).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,072.50 ($53.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,287.27.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

