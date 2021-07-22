The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

THG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

