The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Macquarie

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. 200,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,248. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 236,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 131.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 106,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 60,538 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

