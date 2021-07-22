The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,623,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

