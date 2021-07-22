The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The New York Times by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The New York Times by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The New York Times by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.58. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

