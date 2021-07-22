The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading Up 6.8%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.91. Approximately 448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Several analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 2.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after buying an additional 210,964 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $9,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

