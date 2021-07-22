The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,385 ($18.10). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.98), with a volume of 24,357 shares.

Several analysts have commented on VTC shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £630.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.07.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

