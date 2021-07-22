ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

