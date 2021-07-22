TheStreet Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NOA opened at $13.94 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $417.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

