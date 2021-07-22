TheStreet Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

AMK stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

