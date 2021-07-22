Thomas Spitznagel Sells 5,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in MacroGenics by 60.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
