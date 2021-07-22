Thomas Spitznagel Sells 5,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in MacroGenics by 60.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

