Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 170.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 88,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

